Stranded Manatees in Sarasota, Florida Saved

Two manatees are safe in deeper water after they became stranded in Sarasota, Florida on Sunday.

The manatees were spotted in an area that is usually filled with water. But, as Hurricane Irma made its way up the west coast of Florida, it pushed water away from the beaches north of the hurricane center.

An official with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said the organization received multiple reports about the stranded manatees.

Tony Foradini-Campos on Facebook said the FWC and Sarasota County were able to come out and help save the manatees.

(WFLA.com contributed to this story.)