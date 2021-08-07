‘Suicide Squad’ star Joel Kinnaman files restraining order against woman who allegedly tried to ‘extort’ him after sex

Joel Kinnaman, seen here at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” on Aug. 2, 2021, posted a lengthy statement to Instagram claims that a former sexual partner was threatening to go to the press with allegations of sexual assault unless he agreed to her demands. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(NEXSTAR) – “Suicide Squad” actor Joel Kinnaman has filed a restraining order against a former romantic partner who allegedly attempted “to extort money and other things of value” from him, according to a lengthy statement he posted to Instagram on Friday.

As Kinnaman claims, he met the woman — whom he identified as Swedish model Gabriella Magnusson, a.k.a. Bella Davis — in 2018 and met up for consensual sex twice in November and December of that year. According to the actor, she later became upset that he hadn’t asked her to stay the night, or check whether she got home safely, following the December encounter.

“In 2019 and 2020, Bella resumed contact with me, asking to meet up and sending sexually explicit content, but I was in a relationship at this point, so I did not respond,” he wrote in the post. “Given her increasingly obsessive communications, I felt it was best to cut off all communication with her.”

Kinnaman goes on to claim that Bella continued to send “antagonistic, threatening, and frightening” communications. Most recently, he says she threatened to go public with claims that their sex was not consensual unless he agreed to “a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more.”

He further alleges that he recorded audio of a telephone conversation between himself and Magnusson, in which she “more than once acknowledged that the sex was consensual.”

Kinnaman ended his statement by vowing to protect his family, and saying he stands by all victims of sexual assault.

“[Sexual assault] is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort,” he wrote.

An Instagram user identifying as Bella Davis has since responded by sharing over a dozen new posts to her account on Friday, including some that contain what she alleges to be conversations with Kinnaman or his agent regarding their relationship. She also continues to allege the actor committed rape.

On Friday evening, TMZ reported that Kinnaman was granted a temporary restraining order against Magnusson.

Kinnaman, the star of 2016’s “Suicide Squad” and its 2021 reboot/sequel “The Suicide Squad,” is currently engaged to Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale.