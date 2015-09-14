Suspect who murdered Kentucky trooper shot, killed

According to the Lyon County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office, a man who allegedly shot and killed a Kentucky State Trooper has been killed.

On Sunday at approximately 10:20 p.m., Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 24 West around mile marker 58. After making contact with the driver, the vehicle took off.

A pursuit ensued with the suspect stopping abruptly around mile marker 49, causing the front of Trooper Ponder’s police cruiser to make contact with the rear of the suspect’s vehicle.

At this time, the driver of the vehicle fired several shots into the police cruiser striking the hood, windshield and Trooper Ponder multiple times. The suspect then got out of the car and ran away.

Trooper Ponder was taken to a Princeton hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:41 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Thomas Johnson-Shanks, 25, of Missouri. He was later shot by law enforcement and died from his injuries.

Trooper Ponder, 31, was a native of Rineyville, KY. Upon graduation from the KSP Training Academy in January 2015, he was stationed at Post 1, Mayfield and assigned to Trigg County.

The investigation is continuing by the KSP. Multiple agencies are assisting with the investigation.