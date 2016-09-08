Suspected shooter dead, two injured in Alpine HS shooting

The suspected shooter is dead following an active shooter situation at Alpine High School this morning in the Big Bend Region of Texas.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff, the suspected shooter was a 14-year-old female Freshman student who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A second female student was shot by the teen and transported to Big Bend Regional Hospital for treatment.

An officer was also shot in the leg during the melee. The Brewster County Sheriff said that the officer was shot when another officer’s weapon accidentally discharged while clearing the school. It is currently unclear where the officer is being treated or the condition of the student.

Alpine is a small community, situated about three and a half hours east of El Paso in the Big Bend Region. The school has an enrollment of approximately 270 students.

The initial call was reported just after 9:30 a.m. CST Thursday morning at Alpine HS located at 704 W Sul Ross Ave. Alpine ISD immediately placed a lockdown on all Alpine campuses and nearby Sul Ross University quickly followed suit.

Students at Alpine High were evacuated to nearby Jehovah Witness Church where they are being picked up by their parents.

At this time, there is no word on the motive in the shooting or the identity of those involved.