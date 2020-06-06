Tampa troopers help deliver baby on side of road

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: FHP

TAMPA (WFLA) — Troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby on the side of the road Friday.

“Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!” @FLHSMV tweeted Friday night.

Troopers shielded a car with raincoats as they helped deliver the baby girl into the world. They then gave the family an FHP escort to a local hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44