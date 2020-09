All systems are go for another SpaceX launch.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Thursday morning from the Kennedy Space Center. It was carrying a payload of 60 Starlink satellites, which deployed about 14 minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX says they will eventually distance themselves from each other and use on board ion thrusters to make their way to orbit.

This is the 12th launch of a large batch of Starlink satellites into orbit to provide broadband service.