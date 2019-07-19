Teen critical after Bellmead shooting

A 16-old boy is reported in critical but stable condition Friday after being shot in what Bellmead police say appears to have been an accidental shooting late Thursday night.

Police say it happened about 11:00 p.m. Thursday at the La Vega Mobile Home Park in the 4000 block of Harris Street.

Officers say they were told two people were “playing” with a handgun when it went off, with the bullet striking the victim in the face.

The victim was first taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.

The incident remains under investigation.