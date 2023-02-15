MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenage smuggler led Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers on a high-speed chase Tuesday.

Christopher Olivarez/ Texas Department of Public Safety

A video uploaded on social media by Lt. Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, shows parts of the chase. In the video, the driver is seen refusing to stop and veers offroad into a dirt path.

Once in the brush, the 15-year-old driver is seen stopping the vehicle and seven people jumped out of the car.

According to DPS troopers, the driver was a migrant present on the country illegally from Mexico. The seven passengers in the vehicle were discovered to also be illegally present in the U.S.

Christopher Olivarez/ Texas Department of Public Safety

The 15-year-old driver was apprehended and charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest, according to DPS.

The seven migrants were apprehended and later referred to U.S. Border Patrol.