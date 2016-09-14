Teenagers on Mission Trip Killed in I-20 Crash

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two teenagers embarking on a mission trip to help Louisiana flood victims were killed during a five-vehicle accident near Sweetwater Monday morning.

Lydia Penner, 17, and Steven Wiebe, 17, both of Seminole, were killed during the accident that happened around 9:40 a.m. near mile marker 251, according to the Roscoe Times.

The paper says Penner was pronounced dead at the scene, and Wiebe later died at Rolling Plains Hospital in Sweetwater.

“A truck tractor/semi-trailer was traveling West on IH-20 when the vehicle veered into the center median and through the cable system. The truck entered the eastbound lanes of IH-20 and struck a total of three vehicles. Two other vehicles sustained cable and/or debris damage only,” according to a DPS crash report.

A DPS trooper at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a blowout is what caused the driver to lose control of his truck.

Four other people were injured, according to the report, which says one person was air-lifted to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, and three others were taken from the scene by ambulance to Rolling-Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater.

Six people total, including Penner and Wiebe, were inside a vehicle from “Christian Aid Ministries” of Seminole when the fatal crash occurred, the paper reports.

DPS is still investigating. Check back with BigCountryHomepage for the latest.