Temple Airport recognized for “green” lighting project

Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport has been awarded the 2021 Airport Project of the Year award by the South Central Chapter of American Association of Airport Executives for a project that will save energy and money.

The project involving replacing all incandescent lighting on the airfield with energy-saving LED lights and signs.

“The new LED lighting is brighter, more energy efficient, and has a longer life-span than the older system,” Airport Director Sean Parker said. “All lights, signs, and windsocks are brand new and ready to assist our flying public for the next decade.”

The project is expected to cut the airport’s airfield lighting energy costs by more than half with the lighting expected to last two to three times longer than the previous fixtures.

The project cost $2.1 million dollars and was initially funded 90 % by a grant from the TXDOT aviation fund, but later additional money toward the project came through the CARES act meaning there ended up being no city money being spent on it at all.