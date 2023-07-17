Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A Temple couple remains in the Bell County Jail under $100,000 bond charged in connection with sexual activity involving a 14 year old girl from their neighborhood.

Jessie Lee Mimbs, age 33 and Courtney Brummet age 26, were arrested by Temple police following an investigation that began with an outcry made June 21.

Courtney Brummett

Officers had gone to the 800 block of North General Bruce Drive to take a report of a sexual assault. Officers met with the female victim and her mother and were told the activity started in April or May of this year.

The child’s mother told officers her daughter had frequently visited Brummett and her husband Mimbs who lived in the area. A police spokesperson said when officers spoke with Bummet and Mimbs they gave statements about the activity and of knowing the girl’s age.

Officers obtained arrest warrants and served them on the suspects. Courtney Brummet was charged with indecency with a child sexual contact and Jessie Lee Mimbs was charged with sexual assault of a child, both second degree felonies.