Temple doctor busted for child porn

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Child Exploitation Unit has arrested a Temple doctor on one count of child pornography.

If 55-year-old John Middlemiss Palmer is convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in federal prison.

Palmer is a pediatric pulmonary physician practicing in Temple, and was arrested after investigators discovered child pornography was uploaded to an online storage account he used.

A search of his office turned up images of child pornography on a digital storage device. Several devices were seized from Palmer’s home and office for examination by the Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Unit. Palmer denied any involvement with child pornography during questioning.

Attorney General Paxton is urging all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the internet and are taking steps to help ensure their children’s safety. If you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography, you can report them to NCMEC.

Source: Office of Ken Paxton