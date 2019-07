A house in the 100 block of South 27th Street in Temple was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.

Units were dispatched to the scene at 2:31 a.m. with the first firefighters on the scene reporting seeing smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house.

Firefighters made entry and search for occupants but found no one inside.

Most of the damage was to the rear of the structure.

There were no injuries

Cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday.