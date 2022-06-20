Goldthwaite, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old Temple man and a one-year-old were killed in a one-vehicle crash at Goldtwhaite in Mills County Sunday morning.

DPS spokesman Sgt Bryan Washko said the crash occurred at 5:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84.

He said a 2015 Buick Lacrosse driven by Luis Miguel Castillo of Temple was going east on Highway 84 when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a guardrail.

The Buick then continued down an embankment, struck a large tree and caught fire.

The interior of the vehicle was fully engulfed.

Castillo and his one-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash investigation remained open Monday.