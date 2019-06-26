Temple PD investigating vehicle burglaries

The Temple Police Department is currently investigating a series of car burglaries in the Western Hills area, near Iroquois Trail and Cheyenne Drive.

Officers are searching for two suspects, with one identified in the photo above.

The burglaries were reported to have taken place between May 22 and June 25.

If anyone in the public has any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips can also be sent through Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Temple Police Department