TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Tomorrow from 4 – 6:30 p.m. Temple Police Department will be collecting donations at 209 E Avenue A in City Parking Lot #10.

The City asks that you donate new items such as personal hygiene products as well as children and women’s undergarments.

Needed items include:

Personal hygiene products (women’s deodorant, feminine hygiene products, etc.)

Women’s socks, underwear, and sports bras

Ethnic hair care products

Children’s underwear and socks

Diapers and wipes

Blankets, towels, and washcloths

Small backpacks

Central Texas HOP bus tokens and bus passes

Loop 363 Animal Hospital vouchers and gift cards

HEB and Walmart Gift Cards ($5 – $10 amounts only

The items will then be distributed to community partners like Families in Crisis and Salvation Army. Temple PD believes the drive thru event will spark community engagement resulting in donations to meet the basic needs of those experience domestic violence.

Temple PD’s Crime Victim liaison Lisa Hatfield hopes the generosity of the community will provide hope and a path towards healing for victims.