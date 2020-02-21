Temple Police Investigating Early morning Shots Fired Calls

Temple,Texas- The Temple Police Department is investigating two separate shots-fired incidents that occurred early Friday morning.

At about 2:13 a.m , officers responded to the first call in the 700 block of South 53rd Street. Officers observed that a residence had sustained damage from gunshots. The residence was unoccupied.

While on scene, a second shots-fired call came out in the 1800 block of South 45th Street where another residence sustained gunshot damage. No injuries were reported in either incident.

These cases are being investigated as two separate incidents. Anyone with information about either of these incidents should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.