Temple police searching for overnight robbery suspect

TEMPLE, TX –  Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with an early Saturday morning robbery in the 600 block of North 3rd Street in Temple.

According to Temple Police, the suspect entered the store at approximately 1:30 a.m., threatened a clerk with a knife, and took cash from the register before fleeing.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a mask dressed in all black.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

