Donald Trump flew into Waco from Florida with several big-name supporters to warm up the crowd.

The opening presentation started at 2 pm with voices such as Congressman Roger Williams and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

With a background in business and entrepreneurship, Congressman Williams emphasized the importance of electing Donald Trump to run the business of America. Detailing his proven economic track record in his term as president.

Lieutenant Governor Patrick, highlighted the importance of legislations role in the education system, “With the professors at the University of Texas, a great university but then got some one kid professors on the left said, we’re going to teach critical race theory to our students. and I tweeted out, No, you’re not. We banded in K through 12 will be ended in college. They then tweeted back or put out a statement said, Look, we don’t pay attention to what the legislature does, and we’re not accountable to our Board of Regents. and I came back and said, well, it’s time to end tenure and we will pass that bill. In this session, in Texas.”

Patrick says schools like UT are teaching subjects like critical race theory and also mentioned hot topics like banning drag performances in front of children and gender reassignment.

Patrick also affirmed that Trump’s selection of location was his recommendation and had nothing to do with what happened in Waco 30 years ago.

The majority of people in attendance were in support of Trump and his 2024 presidential campaign.