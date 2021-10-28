Texas DPS gives briefing on ongoing operations at the border

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) held their fifth briefing on Operation Lone Star (OLS) on Thursday morning.

The briefing was led by DPS South Texas Region Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and TMD Maj. Octavian Griego.

The briefing began with an update on the number of migrants and drugs that have been seized since the start of Operation Lone Star in March.

According to officials, since March 4, DPS has seized:

Over 10,000 pounds of marijuana

Over 1,500 pounds of cocaine

Over 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine

132 pounds of fentanyl

37 pounds of heroin

Over $5.4 million in currency

DPS and TMD have apprehended a combined 149,000 migrants.

Olivarez spoke of an event in Kinney County where 20 migrants were apprehended after they became trapped in a Pacific Railroad railcar. A video shown at the briefing shows the migrants being assisted out of the railcar with a ladder.

Olivarez also spoke of firsthand accounts he’s had with migrants in the area.

“What they expect is that they’re going to get turned over to U.S. Border Patrol and when they do, they get returned back to Mexico and then they cross back days later or weeks later,” Olivarez said. “But when they find out they’re being arrested by DPS for a state charge, their demeanor changes.”

After the third briefing on Oct. 14, Gov. Greg Abbott announced more state funding was headed toward efforts to stop drug and people smuggling into Texas.

Abbott’s Public Safety Office announced it would award more than $36.4 million in grants that support the efforts of Operation Lone Star.