Texas Live! announces partnership with Balcones Distilling

Texas Live! has announced a partnership with Balcones Distilling as the official Texas-whisky provider of the $250 million world-class dining, entertainment and hospitality district opening in the Arlington Entertainment District on August 9.

Balcones Distilling originated in Waco in 2008, and was developed from a passion to create something original and authentic in the Heart of Texas. They have received worldwide recognition for their flavors, while remaining true to their local Texas roots.

Guests of Texas Live! who are 21+ years of age will be able to enjoy Balcones whisky and whisky-inspired craft cocktails at multiple venues district-wide, as well as at a signature Balcones bar and patio on an elevated space overlooking Arlington Backyard.

Source: Texas Live!