Texas man arrested near VP Kamala Harris’ home, law enforcement was monitoring him for weeks

WASHINGTON (KXAN/CNBC) — A San Antonio man was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, according to a report from CNBC. A rifle and ammo were found in his car, which was at a parking garage.

CNBC said the man is identified as 31-year-old Paul Murray. He is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

He was found outside the Naval Observatory, where Harris’ home is located. The home is undergoing renovations right now, so Harris and her husband were not there, according to the CNBC report.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said Wednesday night they had been in contact with Murray over the past two weeks because family members were concerned about his behavior. The agency was monitoring him because they thought he might have been in possession of weapons.

Health care providers and Murray’s family got information that he may be headed to Washington, D.C., the sheriff’s office said. That’s when the law enforcement agency notified federal partners.