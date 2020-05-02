Texas Military hosting more than 30 free mobile COVID-19 testing sites statewide this weekend

by: Wes Rapaport

Two members of the Texas Military Department operate a mobile COVID019 test collection site in Levellend, Texas on May 1, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Larry Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texans in rural communities looking for a COVID-19 test can find one for free at more than 30 sites around the state this weekend.

Gov. Greg Abbott deployed more than 1,200 soldiers with the Texas Military Department to set up, operate, and take down mobile test collection sites across Texas.

They have tested more than 6,500 Texans in more than 100 counties so far, with a goal to reach rural communities with limited access to COVID-19 tests.

“We can’t test everywhere at once, ” Texas Army National Guard Col. Paul Cerniauskas said. Medical directors for each region of the state identify areas that they deem need the most testing. They announce those sites 24-48 hours in advance and those sites will be active for generally one day.

“They’ll come up with their own internal prioritization over the course of a number of days: these number of test sites in sequence,” Col. Cerniauskas said.

The Texas Military Department is operating these sites in partnership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

The military-administered tests are free, but an appointment is necessary. Texans can make an appointment by visiting txcovidtest.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.

Texans can locate the nearest COVID-19 test collection site using the Texas Division of Emergency Management map.

These troops will operate at least 33 test collection sites this weekend statewide. Click here for a complete list of sites, or by looking at the list below, organized by day and county.

Mobile Test Collection Site Schedule (May 2):

Angelina County 

Angelina County Weigh Station                

14780 Hwy 59, Diboll  

5-2-20 to 5-2-20  

9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. 

Angelina County 

Lufkin Convention Center 

601 N 2nd St, Lufkin 

5-2-20 to 5-2-20 

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 

Bexar County 

Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center 

1226 N.W. 18th St, San Antonio 

5-5-20 to 5-3-20 

8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.  

Blanco County  

Blanco County Mobile Testing Site 

505 North Nugent Avenue, Johnson City 

5-2-20 to 5-2-20 

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Coke County  

West Coke County EMS Barn 

801 State Hwy 208, Robert Lee 

5-2-20 to 5-2-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Ector County  

Odessa Coliseum Barn C  

4201 Andrews Hwy, Odessa 

5-2-20 to 5-2-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Ellis County 

Waxahachie Sports Complex 

151 Broadhead Road, Waxahachie 

5-2-20 to 5-2-20 

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 

Hale County 

Plainview (Ollie Liner Center) 

2000 S Columbia, Plainview  

5-2-20 to 5-2-20 

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 

Hamilton County  

County Courthouse 

102 N Rice St, Hamilton 

5-2-20 to 5-2-20 

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Harris County  

Worthing High School 

9215 Scott Street, Houston 

4-29-20 to 5-3-20 

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. 

Henderson County  

Fairground Complex 

3344 Hwy 31 E, Athens 

5-2-20 to 5-2-20 

9:00 – 5:00 p.m. 

Kerr County  

Kroc Center 

201 Holdsworth Dr, Kerrville 

5-2-20 to 5-2-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Kleberg County  

KlebergRecreation Hall – Kleberg County Park 

501 Santiago Park Ln, Kingsville 

5-1-20 to 5-3-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Medina County  

Devine Fire Department 

1419 Co Rd 5710, Devine 

5-2-20 to 5-2-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Van Zandt County  

Trade Center 1 South Gate Entrance 

200 W Groves St., Canton 

5-2-20 to 5-2-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Willacy County  

Raymondville High School 

419 FM 3168, Raymondville 

5-1-20 to 5-2-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Taylor County 

Wylie Baptist Church 

6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene 

5-2-20 to 5-2-20 

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 

Mobile Test Collection Site Schedule (May 3)

Anderson County  

Anderson County Courthouse Annex 

703 N Mallard St, Palestine 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Bexar County 

Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center 

1226 N.W. 18th St, San Antonio 

5-5-20 to 5-3-20 

8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.  

Brooks County 

Sacred Heart Parish Hall 

201 W. Blucher St, Falfurrias 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m 

Chambers County  

White’s Park – Anahuac 

222 White Park Road, Wallisville 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 

Coleman County 

Bill Franklin Center – Rodeo Grounds 

13152 Texas 206, Coleman 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 

Gonzales County  

Waelder ISD Gym 

201 US 90, Waelder 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. 

Henderson County  

Fairground Complex 

3344 Hwy 31 E , Athens 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Hill County  

Hillsboro High School 

1600 Abbott Avenue, Hillsboro 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Howard County  

Trinity Baptist 

1701 FM 700, Big Spring 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Kaufman County  

Kaufman Central Fire Station 

301 S. Madison St., Kaufman 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 

Kleburg County  

KlebergRecreation Hall – Klebery County Park 

501 Santiago Park Ln, Kingsville 

5-1-20 to 5-3-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Liberty County  

City of Liberty Fire Dept. 

1912 Lakeland Drive, Liberty 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. 

Midland County  

Midland Fire Station 

3103 FM 1379, Midland 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Nueces County 

Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds 

1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.  

Washington County  

Washington County Fairgrounds  

1305 East Blue Bell Road, Brenham 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. 

Wilson County 

Floresville High School 

1813 Tiger Lane, Floresville 

5-3-20 to 5-3-20 

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.  

