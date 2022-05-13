CRAWFORD, Texas (FOX 44) – On Thursday, May 12, around 9:50 p.m., a fatal crash occurred on FM 185 near Covered Wagon Trail, east of Crawford.

A Ford F-150 traveling westbound left the roadway for an unknown reason and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Jesse Berry of Crawford. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the next of kin have been notified.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

Texas DPS wants to remind everyone that one of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make when inside a vehicle is to buckle up. Wearing your seat belt can reduce the risk of injury or death when involved in a crash.