60 hurricane evacuees fight in downtown Austin, one woman shot and killed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman died in a downtown Austin shooting after two groups of hurricane evacuees clashed near Sixth Street and Brazos Street early Thursday morning, Austin Police Department reports.

According to APD, the incident began as a fight in the street involving 60 people. Dispatch received a 911 call about the fight, and then an update that shots had been fired. A woman was taken to the hospital and later died.

“The information gathered thus far indicates that two groups of hurricane evacuees, one from Port Arthur and one from Beaumont, got into an argument and a large fight ensued,” Austin police said. “Individuals from both parties produced handguns. One person fired and struck a woman experiencing homelessness who happened to be nearby, but was not involved.”

Police said Thursday morning no suspects are in custody but say a man may be a suspect.

The Travis County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy. The woman will be identified after her family is notified.

This is the third shooting in the Austin area in 24 hours. Police say a man was killed in east Austin Wednesday night, and another man was killed after a fight in southeast Austin Wednesday afternoon.