Abbott orders Texas flags to half-staff

The Texas governor is paying respect to a fallen Texas hero.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas flags in San Antonio to be lowered half-staff in honor of fallen officer Miguel Moreno, through July 3.

Moreno was a nine-year veteran of law enforcement who lost his life in the line of duty following a shooting north of downtown San Antonio Thursday.

Abbott has also released a statement regarding the recent events:

“This is a sad day for the San Antonio community, and the entire state of Texas, as we mourn the death of Officer Miguel Moreno. This senseless act of violence against two courageous and committed law enforcement officers demonstrates the risk our men and women in blue face every day. We owe Officer Moreno and Officer Julio Cavazos a great debt of gratitude for their service and bravery in the face of danger. Cecilia and I offer our thoughts and prayers to the family of Officer Moreno, the San Antonio Police Department, and all those effected by this terrible crime.”

Source: Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott