Abilene church worker back in jail on federal charges related to 400+ files of child pornography

An Abilene church worker who recently bonded out of jail on multiple child sex crime charges has been re-arrested for a federal charge connected to more than 400 images and videos related to child pornography found on his computer.

Benjamin Roberts, who was released from jail last week following a bond reduction hearing, turned himself back in to the Taylor County Jail Thursday and is being held without bond on a federal Receipt of Child Pornography charge.

His first hearing is scheduled in Federal Court Thursday at 10:00 a.m., where his new bond will be determined.

Court documents state investigators found more than 373 images and more than 30 videos “indicative of sexually child exploitation material” on Roberts’ laptop during an investigation that began in April. The images and videos portrayed prepubescent boys and girls engaging in various sexual acts involving themselves and adults.

When questioned by police, the documents state Roberts admitted to using his computer to download and view child pornography.

Roberts is also charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact after at least 8 child victims were identified during the onset of the child pornography investigation.

Roberts was employed at the Wylie Baptist Church Early Childhood Development Center when he was initially arrested for Indecency with a Child and Possession of Child Pornography and was terminated once he was formally charged.

The daycare’s director, Amanda McKee, has also been arrested for Failure to Report. Police say multiple parents and employees told her about Roberts’ inappropriate behavior with children, but she never alerted authorities.

Roberts also has affiliation with children at the Southern Hills Church of Christ, the Beltway Park Baptist Church, and a ‘kid’s ministry’ run out of his home on the 400 block of Cockerell Drive.

Due to the high volume of children Roberts had contacted with, police believe there is an “extremely high likelihood” Parents are urged to ask their children about their interactions with Roberts and if any crime is suspected, to to make a report with the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.

Sources: KTAB, KRBC