Amber Alert ends with children safe, suspect wounded, and mother dead

Dallas Police say two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert are safe right now, and the man accused of taking them is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jordan and Julien Rodgers disappeared around 8 p.m. Sunday night from their home on Ferguson Road. Police found their mother murdered while doing a welfare check on her at the Halston Apartments.

Johnnie Ray Palmore

Officers say 33-year-old Johnnie Ray Palmore took them. That’s when they issued the Amber Alert.

This morning, police say officers learned where Palmore was, and as they entered a building to catch him, they heard a gunshot. They found Palmore injured from a bullet wound.

The children were with him, but they were unharmed.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

