Amber Alert ends as two young boys from El Paso found safe

UPDATE(KTSM): El Paso Police say the two boys who were abducted from their home by 26-year-old Justin Carrillo were located in Juarez overnight. Police notified the media around 4 a.m. Sunday morning that the two boys, Leonardo Ortega, 8, and Matias Carrillo, had been located.

The two boys were returned to their mother with the assistance of the FBI and the U.S. Marshal Service.

EPPD confirms no arrest have been made in the case, however, the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL REPORT (KTSM) — An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for an 8 and 2-year-old boy who was kidnapped from a home at 5729 of Valley Lilac Ln. in the Upper Valley.

Justil Carillo, 26, is believed to have taken Matias Carrillo, 2, and his brother, 8-year-old Leonardo Ortega from their home around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Carillo is the biological father to Matias and is believed to be suicidal and possibly in possession of a handgun.

El Paso Police believe Carrillo is driving a 2003 Black Hyundai Elantra with Texas License plate KYR4562. He is described as 5’10” tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 911 or contact the non-emergency line at 915-832-4400 immediately.

Leonardo Ortega