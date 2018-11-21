Amber Alert lifted for Burkburnett boy

UPDATE: Burkburnett police say Eli Scott Smith has been found safe. Michael Scott Smith and Robin Michelle Golden are in custody in New Mexico.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

The Burkburnett Police Department is searching for two-year-old Eli Scott Smith. He is described as approximately 36″, 32 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and is wearing a light blue thermal with a truck on it and blue jeans.

Police are looking for 48-year-old Michael Scott Smith, approximately 5’8″, 205 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and wearing a black Fox hat, blue shirt and blue jeans, in connection with his abduction.

Police are also looking for 51-year-old Robin Michelle Golden, approximately 5’6″, 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, in connection with his abduction.

The suspect is driving a black 2003 Saturn Vue with a California license plate number of DP4-16RZ, and was last heard from in Burkburnett.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you can call the Burkburnett Police Department at 940-569-2231.