Apple to build $1 billion campus in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Apple announced Wednesday it will build a $1 billion campus in north Austin. The new facility will be less than a mile from its existing campus on Parmer Lane.

According to the Apple press release, the 133-acre campus will accommodate 5,000 employees with the capacity to grow to 15,000. Apple expects to become Austin’s largest private employer.

“Apple is proud to bring new investment, jobs and opportunity to cities across the United States and to significantly deepen our quarter-century partnership with the city and people of Austin,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO in the press release. “Talent, creativity and tomorrow’s breakthrough ideas aren’t limited by region or zip code, and, with this new expansion, we’re redoubling our commitment to cultivating the high-tech sector and workforce nationwide.”

“Apple is among the world’s most innovative companies and an avid creator of jobs in Texas and across the country,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott in the press release. “Their decision to expand operations in our state is a testament to the high-quality workforce and unmatched economic environment that Texas offers. I thank Apple for this tremendous investment in Texas, and I look forward to building upon our strong partnership to create an even brighter future for the Lone Star State.”

“Apple has been a vital part of the Austin community for a quarter century, and we are thrilled that they are deepening their investment in our people and the city we love,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler in the press release. “Apple and Austin share a creative spark and a commitment to getting big things done. We share their commitment to diversity and inclusion. We’re excited they are bringing more middle-skilled jobs to the area. And we’re particularly gratified by their commitment to providing a great place to work for a large and growing number of America’s veterans.”

According to Apple, jobs created at the new campus will include a broad range of functions like engineering, R&D, operations, finance, sales and customer support. The company already employs 6,200 people in Austin.

“Apple is truly a part of our Texas family,” said Williamson County Director of Administration Rebecca Clemons in the press release. “Apple’s vision on innovation, quality and simplicity align with the values here in Williamson County. We are both committed to continued job creation and outstanding quality of life. This new expansion is a perfect example of the astounding growth and opportunity that are possible when a company and a community work together.”

Apple says the new campus will include 50 acres of preserved open space and its workspaces will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy.