Authorties search for suspects involved in cattle and equipment theft

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson and authorities are seeking information leading to the arrest or indictment of a suspect or suspects involved in the theft of cattle and equipment in Freestone County.

Authorities say numerous cattle and equipment thefts that occurred over the past several months. According to Dickson, several of the crimes occurred in or near Donie, Texas. Cattle have been stolen from several individuals who had cattle held in pens. Dickson says a red OK Corral portable pen trailer is also missing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at 888-830-2333 or call Jimmy Dickson at 903-586-8733. A cash reward may be paid to individuals who can provide useful information leading to the arrest and grand jury indictment of suspect(s). Individuals reporting information may choose to remain anonymous.