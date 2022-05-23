KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Beto O’Rourke was in Killeen today at the VFW to share his plans to support veterans, if elected governor.



O’Rourke spoke on three major issues concerning veterans such as ending veteran homelessness, reducing veteran suicide and being there for the current generation of veterans.



“You’ve served your country,” O’Rourke said. “You’ve already fulfilled your end of the deal. Now it’s time for the state of Texas to step up and do its part of the deal.”

He shared an example about a man who served in the military and is now a DPS trooper, but is unable to do the job because of toxic burn pit exposure. This is what O’ Rourke wants to get accommodations for.



“I just want to make this commitment to you that as governor, any returning veteran with any exposure to a toxic burn pit or any injuries sustained in service to this country, we are going to make accommodations for you, whether you work for CPS or DPS or any state agency,” O’Rourke said.

Also, questions came up about big issues such as abortion.



“We’re losing women, especially black women, at a frightening rate in the state,” O’Rourke said. “So the next time you hear your governor say that this is about life and that we’re pro-life, let’s talk about the women in the state. Let’s talk about the kids in child protective services care who died last year in the custody of the state.”

Also, he stated he himself is a gun owner, but certain weapons are not necessary and universal background checks are needed.



“As governor, I’m going to make sure that we protect the second amendment while doing a better job of protecting the lives of the people,” O’Rourke said.

He also mentioned the importance of voting because that is a right people have fought for.