Bun crisis now affecting Whataburger, Raising Cane’s

The burger bun crisis is getting serious – now with Whataburger and Raising Cane’s pulling buns and toast from Texas-area restaurants.

San Antonio-based Whataburger said Wednesday that some of its Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas locations are unable to serve burgers on white buns or Texas toast because of an “unbalance in the yeast” that affects the flavor.

The restaurants will remain open and continue to serve burgers on wheat buns or in tortillas.

“We understand this is frustrating to our loyal customers and apologize to those impacted by the shortage. We’re happy to make any burger or sandwich using a wheat bun, flour tortilla or bun-less on a platter at no extra charge,” the company said in a statement.

Raising Cane’s also announced all of its Texas restaurants are not serving Texas toast due to a bun issue. Customers there can substitute their toast for another side item or an additional chicken finger.

This comes two days after a similar problem at In-N-Out Burger.

The California-based burger joint said the buns that were delivered to Lone Star State locations did not “meet the quality standards that we demand.”

Both restaurants said they hoped to be serving burgers as usual as soon as possible.

Whataburger extended breakfast service until 1 p.m. because of the crisis. No Central Texas stores were affected, and no restaurants were shut down.

Whataburger’s Corporate Communications has released the following statement on the matter:

Sources: FOX4 Dallas, Whataburger Corporate Communications