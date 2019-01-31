Catholic priests in Texas ‘credibly accused’ of sexual abuse

The Catholic church has released lists of priests in Texas who have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse.

There are 15 dioceses in the state of Texas.

Bishop of Austin Joe S. Vásquez has since released the following statement to the public:

To my beloved faithful of the Diocese of Austin:



“With a contrite heart, today I have published a list of clergy and religious who have been credibly accused of committing sexual abuse against a minor. Simultaneously, my brother bishops throughout Texas are also publishing similar lists. It is my prayer and hope that publishing this list will help to bring healing from the hurt and anger caused by the lack of accountability and transparency on the part of church leadership.



“The victims of sexual abuse by clergy have experienced much pain; we must continue to pray and care for our brothers and sisters who have suffered greatly. I apologize to the victims and their families for the diocese’s failures. The Church must always be willing to recognize and correct its failings.



“To compile this list, I engaged outside professionals who worked with diocesan staff, most of whom are laypersons, to review 70 years of archived documents. The list contains the names of priests, deacons, or religious about whom the Diocese of Austin has received a credible allegation of committing sexual abuse against a minor. If the diocese receives additional credible allegations, the list will be amended. If you believe a name is missing from this list, please contact the diocese.



“In 2002, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops implemented the Charter for the protection of children. The Charter, coupled with the implementation of our Ethics and Integrity in Ministry (EIM) program, has had a significant impact in reducing the abuse of minors by clergy. Yet, we must remain vigilant in protecting children from harm.



“If you have suffered sexual abuse and have not reported it, please report the abuse to law enforcement authorities. If the sexual abuse occurred by a minister in the church, please also contact our Office of Ethics and Integrity in Ministry (EIM).



“As Bishop of this Diocese, I remain committed to the care of all the People of God, especially those who have been sexually abused by the Church’s ministers. I ask the intercession of Mary, the Mother of Jesus and our mother, to pray for us, as we strive for holiness and truth. May she look with tender compassion on those who have been hurt just as she lovingly stood by her Son at the foot of the cross.” Faithfully in Christ,



Most Reverend Joe S. Vásquez

Bishop of Austin

Among the priests in the Central Texas area are Rafael Ozuna, who is now a registered sex offender in Texas. He was at Killeen’s St. Joseph and Temple’s Our Lady of Guadalupe church.

Ozuna was removed from the ministry in 2010.

The rest of the list includes six priests who are dead and four who have been removed from the ministry. Some of these priests were moved at least seven times within Central Texas before they either died or were permenantly removed from the church. The diocese says this list does not mean that all of the men are guilty of sexual abuse.

For the list of those accused, you can click here.

You can click here to read the definition of a credible allegation and other terms, as well as more information about how this information was compiled.

Source: Diocese of Austin