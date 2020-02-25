Caught on Camera: Student attacked

An Alpine high school student who is transgender says a bully attacked him and the incident was caught on tape. He says two other teens watched and laughed during the attack.

The student wants to remain anonymous because he doesn’t want the bullying to get worse at school. He and his parents say the administration isn’t doing anything about the constant abuse.

Alpine ISD Superintendent Becky McCutchen says because the fight happened off school property and on a weekend, there is nothing the district can do unless police officers make an arrest.

“People need to understand this happened off-campus and the district, we have done everything we can to ensure the safety of all our students. And never would we condone something of that matter,” McCutchen said.

The student says the bullying is continuing in the high school and his family is looking into hiring an attorney to file a lawsuit against the students involved in the attack.