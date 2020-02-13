Coronavirus case confirmed in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The U.S. Center for Disease Control has confirmed the United States’ 15th case of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in a patient under federal quarantine in San Antonio.

The group returned to the country from China on a State Department chartered flight on February 7, and was quarantined at JBSA-Lackland. This case is the first patient quarantined at the San Antonio base to test positive for COVID-19. They are currently isolated at a nearby designated hospital and receiving treatment.

Anyone having lived in or traveled to the Hubei Province in China is considered at high risk for contracting the disease. Travelers coming from that region are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine after returning to the U.S.

The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was first identified in late December in the city of Wuhan, in central China. To date, it has infected more than 42,000 people in the country and killed 1,107. Beyond China, the disease has struck 24 countries, causing 393 cases and 1 death, in the Philippines.