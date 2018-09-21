Cruz, O’Rourke debate in Dallas

Senator Ted Cruz and his challenger Congressman Beto O’Rourke faced off in their first debate ahead of the November election.

It took place at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Hours before the first debate between Cruz and O’Rourke, the Cook Political Report – a national gauge of elections – marked this Texas Senate race as a toss-up. This raised the stakes for both candidates at SMU.

The candidates came into the debate with two completely different strategies – Cruz hoped for a partisan fight where he could present a red vs. blue choice for voters. O’Rourke pitched himself to moderate Republicans and swing voters who saw he could be turned off by the Trump-ally Ted Cruz.

SMU Political Expert Stephanie Martin said one mistake can make or break a debate.

“For most voters, a debate can only hurt a candidate. So if the candidate performs extremely badly or says something that’s really unexpected, they can really hurt themselves. So on one hand, candidates can only defend against harm,” Martin says.

Ted Cruz came in with the advantage. He faced off in multiple national debates when he ran for president, and he’s a debating champion from his college days.

