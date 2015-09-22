Dairy Margin Protection Program deadline extended

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the deadline to enroll in the Dairy Margin Protection Program.

The new deadline for coverage in 2016 is November 20.

The program provides financial assistance to participating farmers when the difference between the price of milk and feed costs – falls below the farmer’s coverage level.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Agency Service (FSA) online Web resource at www.fsa.usda.gov/mpptool can be used to calculate the best levels of coverage for dairy operation.

For more information on how to enroll visit: http://offices.usda.gov.