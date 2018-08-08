DPS raising awareness of new school year traffic dangers

As the new school year begins, the Texas Department of Public Safety cautions Texans to slow down in school zones and to be aware of children walking to and from school or waiting for buses.

Drivers should be especially alert and careful around school buses, which make frequent stops, and always follow traffic laws regarding school buses and school zones. The start of the school year also sees an increase in overall traffic in many areas, and drivers should take extra precautions.

The moments when students are entering or exiting the bus can be one of the most dangerous times during a child’s trip on a school bus. DPS is reminding drivers to reduce speed and be aware of children unexpectedly stepping into a roadway without checking for oncoming traffic.

State law requires drivers to stop when a bus is stopped and operating a visual signal – either red flashing lights or a stop sign. Drivers should not proceed until the school bus resumes motion – the driver is signaled by the bus driver to proceed or the visual signal is no longer activated. Approaching drivers do not have to stop for a school bus operating a visual signal if the roadway is separated by a physical barrier or an intervening space.

School buses, by law, must stop at all railroad crossings.

Drivers who illegally pass school buses face fines up to $1,250 for the first offense. For individuals convicted of this offense more than once, the law allows the individual’s drivers license to be suspended for up to six months. Additionally, this offense could potentially include criminal charges if they cause serious bodily injury to another.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety