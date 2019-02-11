El Paso father will join Trump on stage

The father of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Mesa Street will join President Donald Trump on stage during his El Paso rally.

Dan Ferguson is the father of Amanda Weyant Ferguson, who was killed on Thanksgiving morning in a hit-and-run accident. Police have said the driver, Joel Velazquez, was in the country illegally.

Ferguson told KTSM that he supports Trump’s belief in securing the border and does not believe in open borders.

“The President has a connection with people,” Ferguson said. “He listens to people.”

Amanda Weyant Ferguson was a teacher at Eastwood Heights Middle School. Her death was mourned by the entire Ysleta Independent School District community.