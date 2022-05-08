BELL COUNTY, TX (FOX44)- At approximately 1:10pm this afternoon all electrical power was lost at the Belton Water Treatment Plant.

This plant, operated by Bell County WCID 1 (WCID 1) provides water service to the City of Belton, City of Nolanville, City of Harker Heights, City of Killeen, City of Copperas Cove, Fort Hood Military Reservation and 439 Water Supply Corporation.

At this time WCID 1 is asking all customers to conserve as much water as possible until power is restored to the plant.

Oncor officials have been notified as well as Electricians to troubleshoot inside the plant.

The request for water conservation is hours following a 24 hour outage due to a break in a 48 inch transmission main. The delivery system had not fully recovered at the time power was lost.

Currently, they have no capability to deliver water.

If power isn’t restored shortly, WCID is likely to lose at least one or more storages and in accordance with TCEQ rules issue a boil water notice.

Officials are initiating the emergency stage of your drought contingency plan, in an effort to reduce usage as much as possible. We will update as circumstances change.

Please conserve water by cutting your water usage by 75%. Do not fill pools, wash cars, laundry clothes, and water grass are a few examples. Y

We will have more information when it becomes available.