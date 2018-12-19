Fire at El Paso iFly construction site

UPDATE: A marketing firm released the following statement on the fire:

The iFLY El Paso structure currently under construction caught on fire this afternoon.

“We are thankful that no one was hurt during the incident and deeply appreciative of the City of El Paso, the El Paso Fire Department, the El Paso Police Department and all other emergency responders involved for their swift action in controlling and containing the fire,” said iFLY El Paso co-owner Bill Adams.

Once it is safe to resume work, iFLY staff will take stock of all damages incurred to make repairs as quickly, efficientlyand safely as possible. iFLY El Paso is still expecting to open on time by April 2, 2019.

Please visit iFLY El Paso’s social media platforms (@iFLYElPaso on Facebook and Instagram) for updates.