Fort Bliss soldier saves man’s life using hoodie, ballpoint pen

*Editor’s note: Just over a week after publishing an article applauding the supposed heroic efforts of a local soldier, Fort Bliss is retracting this story “due to factual inaccuracies”.

Officials did not specify which components of the story were reportedly inaccurate.

The 1st Armored Division Public Affairs office released the following statement on Thursday:

Due to factual inaccuracies, we retract “Iron Soldier saves man’s life with hoodie, ink pen” story, published Jan 9. The entire 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss team sincerely apologize to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Highway Patrol, the city of Sweetwater, Texas, the city of El Paso, the University of Texas at El Paso, the New Orleans Saints, the local and national media and the American people.”

A Fort Bliss solider is earning national respect for using his military training to save a man injured in a crash in North Texas last month.

According to a report published by the Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, Sgt. Trey Troney was driving home to Mississippi via I-20 when he encountered the wreck near Sweetwater on Dec. 22.

Troney, 20, pulled over and saw the driver, Jeff Udger of Longview, Texas, slumped over the truck’s steering wheel, the article says.

He and two others then pried the truck’s door open before Troney took off his “Salute to Service” New Orleans Saints hoodie and wrapped it around Udger’s bleeding head.

Realizing Udger had suffered a collapsed lung, Troney rushed to retrieve a Needle Chest Compression and an Individual First Aid Kit left over from his recent roation at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif.

According to the article, the needle was too small to reach the unconscious man’s lung — prompting the soldier to use the hollow tube of a nearby ballpoint pen.

“I took the NCD and put it right in the hole and kind of wiggled (the pen) in with my hand in between the ribs and you just started to see the bubbles come out of the tip, and I was like, ‘OK, we’re good,'” Troney explained.

Responding paramdedics said Troney’s tactics ultimately saved Udger’s life.

“Young man, you will always be my hero,” Udger wrote Troney in an email. “Continue to give back to this world and the people in it. You truly will never know when you will make a life-changing impact to someone.”

Udger is expected to make a full recovery. As for Troney, he says he was glad to have had the tools necessary to save him.

“You’re just there and you might have what they need,” he said. “He needed an ink pen to the ribs. Luckily I had an ink pen.”

