Gov. Abbott changes COVID-19 executive order to eliminate jailing

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott changed his COVID-19 Executive Orders Thursday morning to eliminate confinement as a punishment.
This is in response to the arrest and incarceration of Dallas-area hair salon owner Shelley Luther.
Abbott said his new order should free Luther, who was booked in the Dallas County jail this week for keeping her salon open in defiance of the governor’s restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Luther refused to apologize for repeatedly flouting the order, leading a judge to find her in contempt of court and sentence her to a week behind bars.
As of 10:00 a.m., she is still in the Dallas County Jail.
“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement.
The reversal reflects the increasing pressure Abbott is under to reboot the state’s economy at a much faster pace.
The Texas Supreme Court has also ordered Dallas County to release Luther, granting her motion for emergency relief.