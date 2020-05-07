Gov. Abbott changes COVID-19 executive order to eliminate jailing

This Tuesday, May 5, 2020 booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office shows Shelly Luther. Luther was ordered to spend a week in jail after she continued to operate her business despite being issued a citation last month for keeping open her Dallas salon due to restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Luther’s hearing occurred as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed more restrictions statewide, allowing barbershops and hair salons to reopen Friday. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott changed his COVID-19 Executive Orders Thursday morning to eliminate confinement as a punishment.

This is in response to the arrest and incarceration of Dallas-area hair salon owner Shelley Luther.

Abbott said his new order should free Luther, who was booked in the Dallas County jail this week for keeping her salon open in defiance of the governor’s restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Luther refused to apologize for repeatedly flouting the order, leading a judge to find her in contempt of court and sentence her to a week behind bars.

As of 10:00 a.m., she is still in the Dallas County Jail.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement.

The reversal reflects the increasing pressure Abbott is under to reboot the state’s economy at a much faster pace.

The Texas Supreme Court has also ordered Dallas County to release Luther, granting her motion for emergency relief.