Gov. Abbott orders flags to half staff in honor of fallen DPS trooper

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered Texas flags at Texas Department of Public Safety facilities statewide to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen trooper Damon Allen.

Allen was shot and killed in Freestone County on Thursday, following a traffic stop.

Abbott has released the following statement:

“The tragic death of Trooper Damon Allen is a sad and sobering reminder of the risks our men and women in uniform take every day. Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. As flags are lowered, I call on Texans to join me in prayer for Trooper Allen and the entire law enforcement community who keep us safe.”

