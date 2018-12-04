Gov. Abbott proclaims Day Of Mourning in honor of George H.W. Bush

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has released a statement to the public in regards to the passing of former President George H.W. Bush.

WHEREAS, the nation and our state lost a distinguished leader with the passing of President George Herbert Walker Bush on Friday, November 30, 2018; and

WHEREAS, George H. W. Bush was a World War II veteran who served as one of the youngest aviators in the U.S. Navy; and after the war married Barbara Pierce Bush, his wife of 73 years, graduated from Yale University in just two and half years, and moved to Texas to begin a career in the oil and gas business; and

WHEREAS, he was first elected to public office as a United States Representative from Texas and then served as the Ambassador to the United Nations, Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Chief of the U.S. Liaison Office with the People’s Republic of China, and the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency; and

WHEREAS, President Bush served two distinguished terms as vice president before being elected the 41st president of the United States, where he oversaw the end of the Cold War with the collapse of the Soviet Union, the reunification of Germany, and the victory in the First Gulf War; and

WHEREAS, in retirement, President Bush used the years following his presidency to work with other presidents on humanitarian efforts and to urge bipartisan unity on the critical issues facing the country; and

WHEREAS, it is fitting to publicly set aside a day of mourning so all Texans can reflect on the life and person of George Herbert Walker Bush;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas as the Chief Executive Officer, do hereby order the following:

Wednesday, December 5, 2018, shall be recognized as an official Day of Mourning. The people of Texas are encouraged to gather, assemble, and pay their respects to the memory of George Herbert Walker Bush through ceremonies in homes, businesses, public buildings, schools, places of worship, or other appropriate places for public expression of grief and remembrance.

To allow state employees to attend such observances, state agencies, offices, and departments shall be closed on that day, and general government operations and services shall be maintained by skeletal work crews.

In addition, and in accordance with a proclamation issued by the President of the United States and by my powers under the Texas Government Code, the flags of the United States of America and of the State of Texas on the State Capitol Building and in the Capitol Complex, at the Governor’s Mansion, and upon all state buildings, grounds, and facilities shall be flown at half-staff for a period of 30 days.

I further direct that these flags shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all Texas offices and facilities abroad. Individuals, businesses, municipalities, counties, and other political subdivisions in Texas are encouraged to fly these flags at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect and honor.

Flags should return to full staff at sunrise or the beginning of the display day on Monday, December 31, 2018.

This executive order supersedes all previous orders on this matter that are in conflict or inconsistent with its terms, and this order shall remain in effect and in full force until modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by me or by a succeeding Governor.

Given under my hand this the 3rd day of December, 2018.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor