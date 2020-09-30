Gov. Abbott requests Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Hanna

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested President Donald Trump declare a major disaster declaration for five counties hit by Hurricane Hanna.
Gov. Abbott is specifically asking for Public Assistance for Debris Removal, Emergency Protective Measures, Permanent Work, and Direct Federal Assistance for Cameron, Hidalgo, Kleberg, and Willacy counties.
Abbott also asked for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) previously granted Texas’ request for a Federal Emergency Declaration following Hurricane Hanna’s landfall in Texas.
Hanna hit the Texas coastline on July 25th, making it the first hurricane of the 2020 season.
Its initial landfall came around 5 p.m. local time at Padre Island, then its second landfall came in Kenedy County around 6:15 p.m.
Hours earlier, before it officially hit land, its ferocity was evident Saturday afternoon in Nueces County, where the force of the hurricane caused the Bob Hall Pier to collapse, according to a Facebook post by Nueces County Emergency Service District No. 2.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration at the time for 32 counties expected to feel the impact of the hurricane