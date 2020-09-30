Gov. Abbott requests Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Hanna

A man assesses damages as he returns to his home, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Weslaco,Texas. Ramos’s was flooded by Hurricane Hanna as it passed through the area dropping heavy rains which caused flooding. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has requested President Donald Trump declare a major disaster declaration for five counties hit by Hurricane Hanna.

Gov. Abbott is specifically asking for Public Assistance for Debris Removal, Emergency Protective Measures, Permanent Work, and Direct Federal Assistance for Cameron, Hidalgo, Kleberg, and Willacy counties.

Abbott also asked for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) previously granted Texas’ request for a Federal Emergency Declaration following Hurricane Hanna’s landfall in Texas.

Hanna hit the Texas coastline on July 25th, making it the first hurricane of the 2020 season.

Its initial landfall came around 5 p.m. local time at Padre Island, then its second landfall came in Kenedy County around 6:15 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is flanked by state Sens. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa and Eddie Lucio Jr., during a media briefing on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Weslaco, Texas, after touring the Rio Grande Valley, which suffered from duel catastrophes from Hurricane Hanna and rising COVID-19 deaths. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

A vehicle sits in more than two feet of floodwater from Hurricane Hanna Monday, July 27, 2020, outside a home on Mescal Street near Laureles, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

A garage is seen damaged in Edinburg, Texas, on July 27, 2020, a day after Hurricane Hanna ripped through the region. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)



Allen Heath surveys the damage to a private marina after it was hit by Hurricane Hanna, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Heath’s boat and about 30 others were lost or damaged. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Damage from Hurricane Hanna

Chris Headen battles with his umbrellas as Hurricane Hanna begins to make landfall, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna’s maximum sustained winds had increased and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A family in the Rio Grande Valley in McAllen, Texas, take advantage of free sandbags offered by the city to protect their home as Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in South Texas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

North Padre Island Saturday morning, ahead of Hurricane Hanna’s arrival (KXAN/Todd Bailey)

Hours earlier, before it officially hit land, its ferocity was evident Saturday afternoon in Nueces County, where the force of the hurricane caused the Bob Hall Pier to collapse, according to a Facebook post by Nueces County Emergency Service District No. 2.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration at the time for 32 counties expected to feel the impact of the hurricane