Gov. Abbott supports ‘In God We Trust’ on patrol cars

Today Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton supporting the Childress Police Department’s decision to display “In God We Trust” on their patrol cars.

Following the police department’s actions, the Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRA) threatened the department with legal action. Members of the Texas Legislature questioned the decision and wanted answers from Paxton.

Abbott said the constitution commands acknowledgement and accommodation of religion rather than hostility. Abbott went on to say that “In God We trust” has survived every legal challenge.

Abbott said if Childress, which is located in the Texas panhandle, decides to continue this patriotic display – they have his support.