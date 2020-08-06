Gov. Abbott addresses upcoming flu season during COVID-19 pandemic

Texas News

by: Billy Gates

Posted:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with other state and University of Texas System officials, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the upcoming flu season and how the state plans to manage it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following people will join Gov. Abbott in that roundtable discussion:

  • Texas Department of State Health and Human Services Commissioner John Hellerstadt
  • Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd
  • UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas
  • UT Southwestern Medical Center President Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky

A news conference will follow the roundtable at 12:30 p.m. from the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

